Things to do in the Austin area during the last full weekend of Pride month

From neon rainbows to an LGBTQ history lesson, here's a look at some of the Pride events going on this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — It's the last full weekend of Pride Month! Luckily, there are plenty of fun things happening this weekend to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

From neon rainbows to an LGBTQ history lesson, here's a look at some of the Pride events going on over the next few days:

The LBJ Presidential Library will hold a $20 educator workshop on Friday that will feature facilitative educator Shane Walley and Austin's Out Youth's Tez Figueroa as presenters. The LBJ Library describes the event as a chance to examine "the history of LGBTQIA+ civil rights and learning how to support students with understanding and equity through an active workshop experience."

When: Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: LBJ Presidential Library, 2313 Red River St.

The third annual Pride in Local Music Festival will take place at the Long Center on Saturday. Performers include Bleached Roses, Bebe Zahara Benet, Melissa Carper, Tina G, Pelvis Wrestley and Brian Justin Crum. Children age 12 and under get in free.

When: Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

Where: The Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside Drive

LGBTQ venue Cheer Up Charlies is hosting a special Pride edition of its regular "Neon Rainbows" event this weekend. The party will feature DJ Boi Orbison playing '90s pop country and Brigitte Bandit, a drag queen described by the venue as the "Dolly of ATX," will host a drag show.

When: Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River St.

Taylor will host its second-annual Pride festival on Saturday on Second and Main streets. Events and entertainment include a comedy show, drag discussion panel, speeches from city leaders, a burlesque show, drag story time and various musicians.

When: Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Second and Main streets in Downtown Taylor

Austin Queer Asians, Austin Latinx Pride and the QWELL Community Foundation are partnering to host the Colors of Pride Festival at Branch Pavilion Park on Saturday. The festival describes itself as "a celebration for LGBTQIA+ people of color and our allies." The event will include mocktail and cocktail service, a queer and trans people of color (QTPOC) maker's market, live music, a dance party and speakers as well as a children's play area from noon to 3 p.m.

When: Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Branch Park Pavilion, 2201 Aldrich St.

The Pease Park Conservancy and Future Front Texas will host the park's first Pride picnic on Sunday at Kingsbury Commons. Attendees are encouraged to park at the ACC Rio Grande parking garage and then making the five-minute walk to the free event, described as "a day of abundant sunshine, community vibes, and a fabulously queer celebration of the summer solstice."

When: Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Kingsbury Commons at Pease District Park, 1100 Kingsbury St.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube