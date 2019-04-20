AUSTIN, Texas — Corgis – everyone knows these low-riders love a ‘paw-ty,’ so let’s get it started.

Sure, you could take your corgi to Zilker Park any other day to socialize with other non-corgis, but where’s the fun in that?

That’s why one owner had the clever idea of bringing together a bunch of corgis, so they can all make furry, foxy-faced friends.

The meet-up starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the event’s Facebook page.

And if you don’t own a corgi yourself but do love to pet the little stumpers, you can still come along and join in the festivities.

The Queen of England would be proud.

