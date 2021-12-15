Austin's Texas Toy Museum will send you on a nostalgia trip

A museum filled with toys dating back to 1914 is hoping the toys collected there allow people to remember their childhood.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you can remember it, there's a good chance that the Texas Toy Museum has it. Strawberry Shortcake, some Cabbage Patch, and He-Man's on the other side of the ThunderCats, they have all the toys from times gone by.

"On the Real American Hero display, it runs from 1982 to 1994," said Caleb Zammit, who runs and owns the museum.

It's a collection years in the making with a personal touch.

"Most of it is my private collection from my 20s and 30s. A few of it is actually mine from childhood," he said.

He started the collection as a teacher and now this is his full-time job.

"As you get older you get more into being an adult, you need some happy memories brought back from childhood," he said. "I'd rather share it with the community. People seem to enjoy it too."

They're enjoying the memory of times when things were easier, and the tiny details were the important part.

"Yea it's kind of almost a museum of memories. People come in and remember the times they had, fun when they were little, in any sort of way – video games, toys, cartoons," he said.

It's a place where adults can remember the joys of being kids.

"I really enjoy seeing that effect when they come in to see their old friends from when they were little, and a lot of people are contributing to it also, so it's kind of snowballing faster and faster. Definitely going to need a bigger place in a year or so. We're bursting at the seams a little here," he said.

They're bursting at the seams with toys and memories.

"You know it has some life in it. Like, people will still enjoy it for a long time," he said.