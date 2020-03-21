AUSTIN, Texas — One of the few events that is still happening as social distancing measures are in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus is the Texas Farmers Market. It is a way people can still get fresh produce and meat if they can't find it at the grocery store.

The Texas Farmers Market is considered to be a critical healthy food access point during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an order by the City of Austin.

"We went from making the market from a place you would kind of want to hang out to more like a grocery store," said executive director Nena Johnson.

To do this, they have to follow a list of rules and regulations.

"Folks are pointing at what they want, bagging it up," said Johnson. "They are putting it on the table, not touching at all."

She said they are focusing on being cashless and not touching as much as possible. The vendors have to wear gloves, provide hand sanitizer and set up at least five feet apart from the other vendors.

"Usually our booths are right on top of each other," said Johnson."We spread out across the whole lot."

Local business owners like Ben Guyton said they need this outlet to keep their business going during the outbreak.

"One of the impacts is that restaurants are not ordering our cheese right now," said Guyton.

Shoppers like Sheri Smith say they are here to help.

"We feel very strongly that any business that we want to be here when all this craziness is over, we want to support them however we can, so here we are," said Guyton.

The Texas Farmers Market will be at Mueller on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The market will be held every weekend unless city officials say otherwise.

