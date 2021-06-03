Sweet Berry Farm opens for tulip picking

Out at Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls, the tulips have blossomed thanks to all the sun.

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — This warm weather has really helped farmers get a better idea of the damage from the winter storms.

Out at Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls, the tulips have blossomed thanks to all the sun, so the farm decided to open for pictures and flower-picking this week.

You can pick bouquets Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The farm is closed on Wednesdays.

It will still likely be a few weeks before they have strawberries to pick.

“Strawberries did take a hit. Normally, we would be opening with strawberries now, but it looks like they're going to be pushed back into the first part of April. We'll still have a crop and it'll still be a big one, but just not early,” said Dan Copeland.

You'll find 82 varieties of tulips right now, 150,000 bulbs that have started to bloom.

Sweet Berry Farm is located in Marble Falls, about an hour's drive to the Hill Country. It costs $5 per person to get in and $2 a flower, but you can even take the bulbs home and replant them.

