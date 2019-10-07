AUSTIN, Texas — There are a lot of places to do yoga in Austin, but The Little Yoga House, which opened in 2010, is a little different.

They started solely as a kids' and family yoga studio and wellness center. They offer classes for children of all ages, from "baby and me" yoga to toddler classes and family yoga. They also offer aerial yoga classes for older kids and adults.

Abby Nagler is the co-owner of The Little Yoga House.

"There are so many benefits of yoga for kids," she said. "It helps with focus, attention, fine motor skills, strength, flexibility. It can help children in schools. It can help children in any sports activities that they’re doing. It’s a great addition."

One of their classes is "Story Time Yoga," which is a mixed-age class you can attend by donation that features yoga poses inspired by books.

If you want to check out what The Little Yoga House has to offer, you can purchase intro packages, family passes (for one, five or 10 classes) or adult aerial passes. The center also has a discount for students and teachers, offers group rates for private events and offers private lessons.

Their Yoga Peace School, an early childhood program rooted in yogic philosophies, is located at 5806 Woodrow Avenue. Their Village studio is located at 2700 West Anderson Lane.

