Life

So cute: St. David's NICU babies dress up for first Halloween

From a bumblebee to Wonder Woman, and even a UT cheerleader, these little ones went all out for their first-ever Halloween.

AUSTIN, Texas — The NICU babies at St. David's Women's Center of Texas celebrated their first Halloween Sunday and were dressed up in costumes for the occasion. 

The medical center shared a video of the precious babies in their Halloween best on Facebook.

Costumes worn by the little ones included a fox, Mario, Luigi, a minion from "Despicable Me," a bat, a bumblebee and even a University of Texas cheerleader. Watch the video featuring babies in costumes below. 

NICU Halloween at St. David's Women's Center of Texas 2021

Happy Halloween from the precious NICU babies at St. David's Women's Center of Texas! See if you can spot the UT cheerleader, Wonder Woman and Mario & Luigi. Many of the costumes were made by parents, nurses and hospital volunteers. Most babies (73 total) slept through the party, but it made parents smile! Let us know your favorite costume in the comments. #HappyHalloween #NICUHalloween #NICUbabies

Posted by St. David's Women's Center of Texas on Sunday, October 31, 2021

The medical center said many of the tiny costumes were hand-made by parents, staff nurses and hospital volunteers. 

"Most babies (73 total) slept through the party, but it made parents smile," the medical center said in the Facebook post.

