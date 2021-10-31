So cute: St. David's NICU babies dress up for first Halloween

AUSTIN, Texas — The NICU babies at St. David's Women's Center of Texas celebrated their first Halloween Sunday and were dressed up in costumes for the occasion.
The medical center shared a video of the precious babies in their Halloween best on Facebook.
Costumes worn by the little ones included a fox, Mario, Luigi, a minion from "Despicable Me," a bat, a bumblebee and even a University of Texas cheerleader. Watch the video featuring babies in costumes below.
The medical center said many of the tiny costumes were hand-made by parents, staff nurses and hospital volunteers.
"Most babies (73 total) slept through the party, but it made parents smile," the medical center said in the Facebook post.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: