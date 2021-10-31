So cute: St. David's NICU babies dress up for first Halloween

Happy Halloween from the precious NICU babies at St. David's Women's Center of Texas! See if you can spot the UT cheerleader, Wonder Woman and Mario & Luigi. Many of the costumes were made by parents, nurses and hospital volunteers. Most babies (73 total) slept through the party, but it made parents smile! Let us know your favorite costume in the comments. #HappyHalloween #NICUHalloween #NICUbabies