Sommelier Sarah Tracey shares new wines coming to the Two Step Inn Festival

Chateau Ste. Michelle is bringing its wines to the Two Step Inn Festival in Georgetown. Sommelier Sarah Tracey shares the sips attendees can expect.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Step Inn Festival weekend has officially arrived in Central Texas.

For those gearing up for a weekend of country music, festivalgoers can now indulge in wines that will be available. Sommelier Sarah Tracey shares tips for elevating your concert experience. Also, for those that couldn’t score tickets, there are tips for how to still enjoy the wines and bring the concert to your home.

Aside from the amazing music at the festival, there will be tasty food being served at Two Step Inn. If you are looking for something refreshing that pairs well with all different types of food, Tracey says rosé is your go-to wine.

The Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley rosé goes for $15 a bottle.

Bubbles put everyone in a festive spirit whether you are at a concert or not. While the 14 Hands Unicorn Bubbles White Wine will not actually be available at the concert, there will be others like it there. So if you are looking to get excited and in the honky-tonk spirit before you go or after the show, then pick up a bottle, sold for $15.

While out and about you can’t go wrong with a classic red, especially when there is tasty pizza and classic Texas barbecue available. The Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Red Blend is recommended as a great pair and retails for $20.

A wine that can help get you through a marathon day of drinking and being out in the heat is the Chateau Ste. Michelle Horse Heaven Sauvignon Blanc – light and refreshing and can be paired with a seafood option. It retails for $18.

In addition to finding most of these wines at the festival, the wines are available online, at your local grocer or wine shop, or via Drizly.

