AUSTIN, Texas — Non-alcoholic wine, hops water and creative mocktails are on the drink menu at Sans Bar, Austin's sober bar.

It was founded in 2017 by Chris Marshall, an addiction counselor who has been sober for 12 years.

"I decided that there needs to be more social spaces dedicated to people who needed somewhere to connect with other people," Marshall said.

He started the bar as a place for those struggling with sobriety to connect with others, but Sans Bar is open to anyone who wants to go out without being around alcohol – or to "stay social, stay sober," as the bar's motto goes.

"In the social landscape that we find ourselves in, people are hungry for actual connection, heart-to-heart connection. And I just believe that Sans Bar is that," Marshall said.

RELATED:

Try tasty sweets with a witty twist at Austin's HayleyCakes and Cookies

Try award-winning chocolate at Delysia Chocolatier in North Austin

Experience the Instagrammable magic of Wonder Bar at the Domain

Brittany's BBQ Tour | A look at some of your favorite barbecue spots

One of the drinks offered at Sans Bar is a rosemary and ginger mule. It has rosemary-infused simple syrup and ginger beer with a squeeze of lime.

"The Rattlesnake" is a mango-flavored drink with a kick. It has Seedlip 94 – a distilled non-alcoholic botanical – mango juice and a house-made mango simple syrup.

Marshall is taking Sans Bar on a nine-city tour that started in Seattle and will end in Los Angeles in September.

The bar, located at 1818 East Twelfth Street, is open every Friday and select Saturdays.

PHOTOS: Inside Sans Bar, Austin's first 'sober bar' The Sans Bar sign. Founder of the Sans Bar, Chris Marshall. The front door of Sans Bar. The entrance to Sans Bar. Live music taking place at Sans Bar. The menu of non-alcoholic drinks at Sans Bar. A drink from the non-alcoholic bar Sans Bar. A drink from the non-alcoholic bar Sans Bar. A drink from the non-alcoholic bar Sans Bar. A drink from the non-alcoholic bar Sans Bar. Several drinks line the counter of Sans Bar. A can of Ginger Beer at Sans Bar. People enjoying the drinks at Sans Bar.

If you can't afford the cover at Sans Bar, you can email them and they will work with you. Their website states, "Sans Bar is fortunate to have a few generous supporters who donate a limited amount of money to help those in need. We never want to turn anyone away, so please email sansbarinfo@gmail.com for help."

WATCH: Wonder Bar at Domain Northside was made for social media

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man accused of putting camera in neighbors' bathroom has multiple victims, police say

Williamson County may cut ties with ‘Live PD’ TV show

23-year-old arrested after bringing loaded semi-automatic rifle, pistol to Pease Park

Driver, other passengers reportedly ran away from deadly crash at LCRA building in Austin