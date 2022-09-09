Target's 'Car Seat Trade-In' program kicks off next week

The biannual 'Car Seat Trade-In' offers 20% off one car seat, one stroller or select baby gear at any Target in exchange for a used car seat.

MICHIGAN, USA — Starting next week, Target will take your used and damaged car seats in exchange for a 20% off coupon on specific child items in the store.

The "Car Seat Trade-In" happens twice a year and kicks off on Sept. 11 at all participating Target locations. The event lasts two weeks, concluding on Sept. 24.

Bring in any used, expired or damaged car seat and exchange it for a 20% off coupon that can be used on one car seat, one stroller or select baby gear.

The coupon from the exchange must be redeemed online through the Target app or Target.com/circle and can be used through Oct. 8, 2022.

Since Target first launched the "Car Seat Trade-In" program in 2016, it has recycled 1.97 million car seats.

The material is recycled by Target's partner Waste Management and is used to create new products like pallets, plastic buckets, and construction materials.

The recycling program is part of Target's "Target Forward" plan to reach a goal of zero waste to landfills at U.S. operations by 2030.

Learn more about the trade-in program here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.