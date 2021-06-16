x
Here are some of the best deals and offers available for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is being held on June 21 and 22 this year, and we've compiled a list of some of the best deals out there.

Amazon's annual Prime Day event will kick off on June 21 and run through June 22.

Over 2 million deals are expected to be available across every category on Amazon.

According to a press release, deals from brands like Levi’s, iRobot, Samsung, and Redken will be available along with offers from small and medium-sized businesses.

Prime Day kicks off on June 21 at 3 a.m.

Here's a list of some of the best offers available now for Amazon Prime Day 2021:

Home

Get the Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser for less than $10: Making tea just got a whole lot more cute.

Save nearly $40 on the Sunny Health and Fitness Row 'N' Ride Trainer: This is one of the top-rated workout machines on Amazon.

Get the Roomba you've been wanting for $150 less than usual: Save money and clean your home, all at once. 

Get a full stainless steel cookware set for less than $300: The Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Set is one of the most highly-rated sets on Amazon, and you can get it for a steal.

Save almost $70 on an at-home ice cream maker: The Cuisinart ICE can help make ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and more all in the comfort of your own home.

Get a Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer for $100 off: Enjoy your favorite drinks in the easiest way with this cool kitchen tool.

Save up to 40% on home essentials from Amazon Basics: Buy a rug, some throw pillows, some candles—anything really. 

Tech

Get $25 off an Echo 4th Generation with premium sound: Get a smart speaker for a quarter of the regular price and make your home even more convenient.

Get an Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99: This is $10 less than the usual asking price; you have to get it. 

Get an Amazon Echo Auto for $14.99: This is also $10 off the regular price.

Save $32 on four months of Amazon Audible Premium Plus: For only $27.80! After this trial period, you will have to pay full price. 

Get the Roku Ultra for just $69: You can save $30 on this streaming remote device.

Save $30 on the Amazon Halo: Get Amazon's own fitness and health tracker for just $69.99.

Get Amazon Echo Buds for $79.99: Amazon's own AirPod competitors are available for $40 less than usual.

Save up to 20% on 4K TVs from popular brands: Grab deals on Sony, JBL, and more.

Save on select HP products and select laptops, as well as desktops and monitors from brands like Acer, ASUS, and LG: Need we say more?

Life

Save 50% on 23andMe Health and Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit: Learn about distant relatives, and find out your family history with this deal.

Save on diapers, baby wipes, and other new parent products: You're going to need them, so might as well stock up.

Get up to 40% off on pet food, and other pet supplies: Splurge on your pet; they deserve it.

Save on car supplies: get 20% off select Schumacher automotive products and Cooper tires. 

Get toys for the kids: Shop deals from brands like LEGO, Playmobil, and Magna-Tiles and toys from Barbie, Fisher-Price, NERF, Melissa & Doug, Little Tikes, and more.

Save on food: deals on select seasonal foods are available from the Whole Foods Market and more.

Beauty

Explore the dozens of deals available across Amazon's beauty offerings: Get hair tools from Revlon, Hot Tools, and more at discounted prices, for example. 

Fashion

Save up to 40% on active and lounge styles: Choose select styles from brands like Shopbop, Honeydew Intimates, Splits59, and Beyond Yoga.

Get up to 20% off select styles from The Drop: Deals from Amazon's very own.

Get up to 40% off Champion Apparel: You can also save on select Columbia sportswear and select men’s and women’s fashion from other Amazon brands.

Savings

Get four months off Amazon Music Unlimited for free: Save a total of nearly $30 and enjoy your favorite tunes all at the same time.

Get up to 50% off all Amazon devices: This includes everything from Echo Smart Speakers to smart doorbells and more.

Save 15% when you spend $100 or more on Prime Wardrobe: Fashion lovers rejoice, and splurge! This style deal is hard to beat.

Save 30% on Amazon Fashion Brands: Anything designed by Amazon: dresses, shirts, shoes, accessories, and more are available at unbeatable prices. 

Support small businesses and get $10 in Amazon Prime Day Credit: Shop small businesses through June 20 and get a special offer.

Shop Small

Support small businesses: Get deals on all sorts of things, from sustainable and reusable food wraps to blankets to tea to gym equipment and more.

