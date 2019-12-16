AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is home to a wide selection of food trucks, but a delicious meal isn’t the only thing you can find on four wheels in the city.

Fashion trucks like Fringe and Flair can be found on Barton Springs Road at what some call “Fashion Truck Park.”

Jessica Pompeo, the owner of Fringe and Flair, had always wanted to own a retail business and after seeing a fashion truck a few years ago, she knew she had to start one. Pompeo specializes in turquoise jewelry from her grandmother who has been collecting for over 60 years. The Fringe and Flair truck currently has items from multiple small business owners and in it, you can find stamped spoons, jewelry, vintage clothing and art.

Fringe and Flair sits next to fellow fashion trucks Lemon Drop Children’s Shop and Ramblin’ Rose Company. Lemon Drop Children’s Shop is a 1970 Airstream Ambassador that was stripped down and remodeled to be a bright and happy mobile boutique for children’s items.

Ramblin’ Rose Company is a 1972 Airstream trailer owned by Paige Plaisance, who said her shop is for music lovers.

“It’s eye-catching. It’s different. It stands out. That’s what I love about it, and I think that’s what has made it successful so far," Plaisance said.

Both Pompeo and Plaisance have said that owning a fashion truck is a good first step to opening up a brick-and-mortar store.

You can find Fashion Truck Park at 1720 Barton Springs Rd. in Austin. There's plenty of parking – and it’s right next to a food truck park!

WATCH: Take a tour of Austin fashion truck Fringe and Flair

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Former Austin officer VonTrey Clark pleads guilty to killing pregnant girlfriend in 2015

A former Austin officer has pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant girlfriend. What about the others allegedly involved?

Missing Cedar Park woman's common-law husband now charged with tampering with physical evidence

Father makes plea for missing Austin mother and her 2-week-old baby girl