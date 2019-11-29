AUSTIN, Texas — On Thanksgiving, a lot of people enjoyed their meals and then headed straight to the stores.

At the Best Buy on Research Boulevard, over 30 people lined up outside of the store waiting for the clock to strike 5 p.m. when the doors opened.

Some had tickets in hand, guaranteeing them the items they were waiting for.

Some shoppers told KVUE they got in line at 11 a.m. Others, not so much.

“I was here only a couple of minutes. So like, five minutes ago," Mark Leopla said. "I got in and out but I knew what I wanted.”

Ralu Hernandez said he didn't get exactly what he wanted and suggests other shoppers get to the store early.

“Get here early, that’s what I would say," Hernandez said. "We missed out on the one we wanted but this is just as good.”

Best Buy will be open until 1 a.m.

