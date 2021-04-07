Daughters of 'Father of Motivation' Wayne Dyer release self-help book 'The Knowing'

Author Serena Dyer Pisoni opened up about her own journey to inner happiness and how her father's teachings became more impactful later in life.

AUSTIN, Texas — Saje Dyer and Serena Dyer Pisoni, the daughters of Wayne Dyer, also known as the "Father of Motivation," released a new book called the "The Knowing: 11 Lessons to Understand the Quiet Urges of Your Soul."

KVUE interviewed Pisoni about how writing the book transformed her understanding of "The Knowing." During the interview, she explained how her parents' unique marriage shaped her understanding of love and how to be loved.

In the book, the sisters share their evolving understanding of their father's teachings and how it influenced their life after his death. Wayne Dyer passed away in 2015, which led the girls into a deep dive into his teachings. This book is 11 lessons of their rendition of his teachings.

According to his website, Wayne Dyer was an internationally renowned author and speaker in the fields of self-development and spiritual growth. Over the four decades of his career, he wrote more than 40 books, including 21 New York Times bestsellers. He created many audio and video programs and appeared on thousands of television and radio shows. He sold an estimated 100 million books.