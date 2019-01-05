AUSTIN, Texas — Swoovy is a new Austin-based mobile app that connects people to volunteer at a nonprofit for a date.

"We really believe there is so much importance in technology, and people use it today as a means to meet people in our busy world," said CEO and co-founder Brooke Waupsh, explaining she thinks human connection has been stripped away.

"So we really wanted to bring together the technology along with a way to connect and really get to know somebody."

Waupsh said the app still allows for users to set their preferences and get potential matches; however, it also has a calendar of events that people can look through. The calendar shows different volunteer opportunities and users can see who else is interested in the event.

"There’s nothing wrong with some of the methods that have been out there for a while, but why not try something different if that hasn’t been working or you’re getting tired of the same old drink, appetizer thing?" said Amanda McPherson, a Swoovy user. "Just think about it: you go do something good together, and it kind of takes the pressure off too. And you leave feeling good about what you did whether it’s a match made in heaven or not."

The app connects users to various nonprofits in Austin, including Hounds Rescue.

"I think it goes hand in hand and for a group like ours," said Holly Kennedy, with Hound Rescue. "We have a lot of people of all ages that are single that are volunteering for us, so it just seemed to work."

McPherson said the app gives users an opportunity to meet people who have similar values.

