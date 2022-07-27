San Marcos artists show off talent with murals around the city

One local artist, Rene Perez, has work all over town.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos is full of talented and creative people who enjoy giving back to the community. Everywhere you look in town, you'll see a colorful mural, often delivering an important message.

One local artist, Rene Perez, has work all over town. A lot of his art has something to do with nature and the San Marcos River, where he spends a lot of times gaining inspiration.

"I'm always listening to animals and what the river tells me or what it tries to tell me. Hopefully, I can do it justice," Perez said.

His signature to look for are cat butterflies. You can see his paintings of small cats with monarch butterfly wings all over San Marcos.

