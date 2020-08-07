San Antonio Zoo to bring back drive thru experience

The traditional zoo experience of walking through the zoo will also be available on select dates.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is bringing back the drive thru on select dates.

The drive-thru is set to begin on Sunday, July 12 between 4 and 8 p.m. The select drive-thru dates will be available on the zoo's website.

Tickets will be available for $65 for non-annual pass holders, members will remain $32 per vehicle.

The traditional zoo experience of walking through the zoo will also be available on select dates.

“We wanted to offer our guests their choice of experiences when visiting the zoo, be it from their own vehicles or the traditional zoo experience on foot,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO San Antonio Zoo.

San Antonio Zoo® Drive Thru Zoo presented by Broadway Bank is back, featuring Wild Connections the zoo's larger than life LEGO® sculpture exhibition.

Guests will also be able to buy and enjoy zoo snacks, beverages and zoo gifts along the route that will be brought to their vehicle.

“Drive Thru Zoo has allowed families the opportunity to see the zoo in a unique way while creating new memories. While some guests wish to get outside and connect with nature, our zoo has enhanced safety measures in place to provide a safe and fun experience for all, no matter which way they choose to enjoy the zoo.“

Guests can visit the Zoo's website to purchase tickets for Drive Thru Zoo or traditional walk thru the zoo on select dates.