'Representation matters' | Charlotte author showcases Black perspective in series of children's books

Author Charlitta Hatch said its important for parents to expose their children to all kinds of books to shape a more inclusive upbringing

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A look through your child's book collection and you'll find it's rare to see many stories that are centered around Black and brown people. Studies show that less than 10% of children's book feature people of color.

Through the Me3 Project created by mom and three-time author Charlitta Hatch the mission is to change the perception of young Black boys in America to positive images and expressive stories.

In 2018, Hatch published her first book Black Boy Joy and gave it to her son as a gift on his first birthday. She would later go on to publish two more books-- Black Boy Joy Countdown to Christmas and Black Boy Joy Promoted to Big Brother.

This series of books all with a Black boy protagonist is something Hatch said carry significance for everyone.

“I would have to constantly explain to people that representation matters not just for the person that’s the character, but for those around," Hatch said.

The latest book co-authored by Hatch's five-year-old son focused on the father as a positive, Black male role model offering his son advice.

“He was able to share his own experience and journey to becoming a big brother, penning a letter to his little sister at the end of the book," Hatch said.

It's perspectives like these that Hatch hopes will make all the difference in enhancing a child's outlook.

“As parents, think about what can you do to raise inclusive and kind kids. It really starts in your home and what you’re exposing your children to," Hatch said.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts