AUSTIN, Texas — Finding a way to keep a relationship fresh can be difficult. It takes a concerted effort from both sides.

One way to spice things up? Play video games together.

Erik and Kay Ehrenborg have been married for four years. They met in Austin and later realized they were both interested in video games.

"It's something that you can do together and experience together," Erik said. "We really have good communication between us when it comes to stuff outside of games as well."

While some might be skeptical gaming could have a positive influence on a couple, there is science that backs up the notion.

Marci Gleason is a professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences at the University of Texas at Austin. She focuses on studying couples, and she said gaming can act as a way for couples to work together in a fun way.

"You're using that screen to engage with your partner," Gleason said. "Engaging in activities with the people that we are closest to makes us feel close to those people."

She said gaming allows people in a relationship to interact in a healthy way. It can also be a way to change things up and bring a new activity into a relationship on a casual level.

"They're narrating, they're talking, they're encouraging, they're exclaiming," Gleason said.

Couples are also able to problem-solve new situations – something that can carry over into the real world.

"When they had conflict, they were less negatively impacted by that conflict," Gleason said. "Every video game requires you learning sort-of new techniques and tricks. Really, what are we talking about? We're talking about playing together."

