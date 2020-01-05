AUSTIN, Texas — Texas music industry legend Ray Hennig of Heart of Texas music died on April 30, 2020. Hennig leaves behind a legacy of 50 years of memories and relationships that helped define Austin's music scene.

Hennig was known as the godfather of Texas music stores. He supplied music equipment to legendary artists such as Stevie Ray and Jimmy Vaughn, Willie Nelson, Eric Johnson, Ray Benson, Christopher Cross and Billy Gibbons to name a few.

A celebration of life event is expected to be announced once it can be done so safely.

WATCH: 25 UT percussionists come together online to play 'The Eyes of Texas'

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Video shows man push park ranger into Lake Austin, suspect arrested

LIST: These Austin-area restaurants are opening for dine-in on Friday, May 1

$1.2M in rental assistance to be distributed by Austin Housing Authority

How opening businesses again will impact your unemployment | Q&A with Texas Workforce Commission