'We've gotten to a breaking point' | Williamson County animal shelter asking the community for help

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is reaching capacity, and if it doesn't get help soon, it might have to put some of the animals down.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Last week, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter had more than 200 dogs in its care, and as of Sunday morning, it also had nearly 200 cats and kittens. With only eight people on staff, the shelter is calling on the community to help.

"We've kind of gotten to a breaking point," said April Peiffer, community programs coordinator, Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

The shelter was at such a critical capacity, it had to write a euthanasia list, which is something it never want to have to do.

"The idea of having to euthanize for space is heartbreaking for every single one of us,” Peiffer said.

But to be able to provide better individualized care, the shelter needs fewer animals in the shelter.

"Get us under that 200 number, get us closer to a manageable, sustainable number of animals here at the shelter, so that each of them can get the care that they really need on a daily basis,” Peiffer said.

Peiffer said with better individualized care, they will be able to get the animals adopted more quickly.

“Let's make sure that each of these animals gets treated as an individual and is able to find that loving home, whether that's today or tomorrow,” Peiffer said.

The shelter has all types of dog breeds, ages and energy levels, and it will match you with the dog that fits best with your lifestyle. But even if you can't adopt, there are tons of other ways to help.

The shelter has a foster program where you can take an animal for a few weeks, a weekend, or even just one day if that’s all the time you have.

"We have even daytime fosters, which is helpful because it empties a kennel out and it gives us time to clean it or pay attention to a different dog while you have that dog on a doggy day out," Peiffer said.

It's something Kassidi Smith has always wanted to do.

"I've always wanted to volunteer here, but do have a full-time job, so it's a little bit harder for me to manage. But today I happened to have a day off, so I was like, 'I'm going to go do the Doggy Day Out program,'" said Smith, Doggy Day Out Program participant.

It’s a simple way to have an impact on the dogs' lives as well as the shelters.

“We are so happy when an animal is able to get into a home, whether it's permanent or temporary, just to provide a little bit of relief so that they can enjoy the comfort of being in a home environment instead of in a stressful shelter environment,” Peiffer said.

The shelter is also always looking for more volunteers to help.

