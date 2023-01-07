Free adoptions at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter all weekend

The event was extended through Fourth of July to make room for the pets who become lost due to fireworks.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and Best Friends Animal Society are partnering for the fifth National Adoption Weekend.

The shelter will offer free adoptions for all dogs and cats until July 4. It said it also has guinea pigs and bunnies to adopt.

The event was extended to make room for the pets who become lost due to fireworks.

On Thursday, the shelter said it started the day with 231 dogs – more than it ever had before.

All adopted pets will be spayed or neutered and will receive their age-appropriate vaccinations.

The shelter will close at 4 p.m. on the Fourth of July.