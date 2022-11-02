x
Pets

Williamson County animal shelter offering free adoptions over Valentine's Day weekend

From Feb. 12 through Feb. 14, all medium and large adult dogs and cats are free to adopt to those who schedule an appointment.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Reginal Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees over the Valentine's Day weekend. 

From Feb. 12 through Feb. 14, all medium and large adult dogs and cats are free to adopt by those who schedule an appointment. The adoption special is made possibly by a grand from PETCO Love.

Those interested in adopting can see all available pets online. To make an appointment to adopt, email adoption@wilco.org. Not quite ready to make the commitment? Those interested can still foster a dog over the weekend. If they decide to adopt by Feb. 14, the fee will still be covered. 

