Austin-based The Zebra becomes first company in US to cover pet adoption fees for employees

The Zebra, an insurance comparison site based in Austin, is also offering a "pawternity" leave to help employees get acquainted with their new pets.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based company is giving its employees another benefit: covering pet adoption fees.

The Zebra announced Monday it is becoming the first employer in the U.S. to do this, covering up to $300 annually for employees wanting to add a fur baby to their family.

The Zebra is an insurance comparison site that compares more than 100 insurance companies, and its headquarters are based in Austin. In addition, employees will be able to use the company's paid time off policy to get acquainted with their new pet, which is sometimes referred to as "pawternity" leave.

“There was a time a while ago when I took my labrador, Zuma, with me on the train into my office daily. I know this kind of companionship can make a huge difference in the quality of life and mental health. Especially now that we’re all working remotely for the foreseeable future, I want to make sure that anyone at The Zebra who wants to, can experience that,” said Keith Melnick, the CEO of The Zebra.

Maribeliz Ortiz, an agency quality assurance coordinator at The Zebra, used the benefit to adopt Niko, a miniature long-haired dachshund. She said that was her "dream dog" since childhood.

“I’m not ready to have a child any time soon,” said the 27-year-old. “But it feels really nice to be supported by my company to help start a family in the way I can right now.”

Dan Kujanek, a senior manager in performance marketing, adopted his dog Ripley after moving to Austin from New York in 2017. He said after their recent move to a home with a large yard and COVID-19's stay-at-home orders, now was a good time to rescue their second pup, Romy.

Additional employee benefits at The Zebra include 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave for the primary caregiver (16 weeks of fully paid parental leave for the secondary caregiver) in birth or adoption of a child with flexible reentry to work, $100 monthly wellness perk, summer Friday release at 2 p.m., unlimited paid time off, flexible work-from-home options, weekly catered lunches, an in-house barista, standing desks, fully-stocked snack and drink pantries, subsidized parking at its East Austin office and more.