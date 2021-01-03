The Dog Alliance hosting 'Pooch Playoffs' bracket fundraiser

The bracket style competition will be unleashed in mid-March.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Dog Alliance, in partnership with Michelle Cantu Photography, are hosting a "Pooch Playoffs" fundraiser to help raise money for its free programs.

“The Dog Alliance is such an amazing organization,” Cantu said. “They serve the community with several programs, but the one that’s most important to me is their Hounds For Heroes program. They train therapy dogs and provide them free of charge to veterans in need. I have loved ones affected by PTSD, so I’ve seen firsthand how much help a dog can be.

Beginning about mid-March, around the time of the NCAA Sweet 16 tournament, the Pooch Playoffs bracket style competition will be unleashed. Each pet’s portrait will compete with the winners each week advancing on until the Championship determines the Ulti-Mutt Cutie.

The fundraiser has already raised $1,188 in donations for The Dog Alliance. Participants receive a custom pet portrait session and a bag full of goodies.

“It’s funny. Our pets are such important members of our families yet most of us don’t think to have a professional photo taken of them. The Pooch Playoffs gives everyone a fun way to get a portrait of their pet made by a professional who knows how to photograph pets while also supporting The Dog Alliance,” said Cantu.

