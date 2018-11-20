AUSTIN — The Austin Animal Center (AAC) and Austin Pets Alive! will be waiving adoption fees this Black Friday weekend for their "Black FURiday" adoption event.

All animals currently living at both shelters will be eligible for waved adoption fees Friday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 25.

"This time of year, people tend to have some extra time off work which can be great for helping your new pet adjust to the home and get some quality bonding time in those first few days," Jennifer Olohan, the communications and media program manager for AAC, said.

In recent months, Austin shelters have been operating at capacity. There are more than 1,000 dogs and cats in need of forever homes.

"Most of these animals will spend Thanksgiving alone in their kennel this week," Olohan said. "By doing events like 'Black FURiday,' we're trying our hardest to make sure they get to spend the next holiday with their new family."

The AAC will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is located at 7201 Levander Loop.

Austin Pets Alive! will be open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. It has locations at 1156 Cesar Chavez St. and 3118 Windsor Rd.

