Texas Humane Heroes shelters reach max capacity

The group, which has locations in Leander and Killeen, is now focused on getting animals out of its shelters and into their forever homes.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Humane Heroes (TXHH), a group that rescues animals from other shelters that choose to euthanize for space, has reached maximum capacity.

With locations in Leander and Killeen, TXHH said every kennel and enclosure is full and they are no longer able to take other animals from shelter partners. They are now focusing on getting pets out of their shelters and into forever homes.

"Like most of our shelter partners, especially in the rural areas, we are currently at maximum capacity," said Laura Acton, chief operating officer. "If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the time. When you adopt an animal from Texas Humane Heroes, space opens up for an animal from a shelter forced to euthanize for space. We want to continue to aid our shelter partners by rescuing animals and minimize loss of life. Adopting animals truly saves lives."

TXHH said they have adoptable animals of all sizes. However, they do not breed label because they say there is never a guarantee what the animal is mixed with.

"Families who adopt a pet from TXHH Adoption Centers will have peace of mind by knowing our 14-Day Promise ensures our dedication to keeping animals in their forever homes," the group said. "Animals can harbor illness up to 14 days without showing symptoms, and this promise allows adopters to bring their animal back to our Leander Adoption Center for medical treatment, for free, if they start to show symptoms."

