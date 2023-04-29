Local veterinarian shares summertime safety tips for pets

Dr. Brianna Armstrong with Firehouse Animal Health Center wants pet owners to save themselves a trip to the animal hospital with these summer pet safety tips.

AUSTIN, Texas — It won't be long before Austin hits 100-degree weather. Local veterinarian Dr. Brianna Armstrong, the medical director of Firehouse Animal Health Center, wants to warn pet owners that heatstroke can effect their furry friends this spring and summer.

Heatstroke in pets is dangerous, as it can cause a seizure and harm organs. It's recommended when taking pets on walks, specifically dogs, go earlier in the morning and later in the evening to avoid the hotter parts of the day.

"The other big thing to think about is if you're walking them on a sidewalk, the concrete can get pretty hot. Aside from overheating, you don't want to burn their paws. So if you can't leave your hand on the concrete, neither can their little paws," Armstrong said.

Also, bring water with you using collapsible bowls and stay in the shade. Never leave a pet in the car as they can overheat at 70 degrees or warmer.

"It only takes 10 minutes for that to start happening, so it happens quickly. So when you're running around with your babies this summer, keep that in mind," Armstrong said.

Symptoms of dogs being overheated include excessive, heavy panting; drooling a lot; restlessness or anxiety; gums turning dark red or blue; and diarrhea with blood. The symptoms for cats is abnormally heavy breathing, where you can see evidence in their chest or stomach.

Waterplay is a great way for dogs to cool down, but pets can drown, too. Luckily, cats will avoid the water. But Armstrong said to teach your dog to swim or invest in a doggy life jacket.

Also, lake water can make dogs sick, so bring fresh water on walks and when boating or paddle boarding. And be aware of currents and algae blooms.

"Our water here tends to have issues with things like blue algae. If you're an Austin native, I'm sure you've heard of that before. So check your news stations and just try to avoid the lakes and ponds in the heat of the summer. That is something that also causes organ failure and it happens very fast," Armstrong said.

Another thing to keep an eye on is leptospirosis, which is a bacterium that's shed in the urine of wildlife, which we have all over the place. According to Armstrong, it spreads through the urine and bodies of water in ponds and other bodies of water.

"Leptospirosis is not considered a core vaccine nationwide, but here in Texas we see it and it also causes liver and kidney failure and is zoonotic. So you can get it, if your pet gets it. So those are two big ones that I like to think about. So make sure your your dog has a lot of vaccine, Armstrong said.

It's important to practice swimming with your dog before taking them to a body of water. But anytime there may be deep areas and they're going to be swimming for a long time, that is a good reason to get a vest.

"Or if you're just not sure how well of a swimmer they are, get a vest, a lifejacket that's fitted well for them, so that they're safe when they're out there. Because even if they know how to swim, they can still get really tired," Armstrong said.

Armstrong said if you believe your pet may be suffering from heatstroke, bring them to a doctor immediately.

