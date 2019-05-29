AUSTIN, Texas — What do Chicken Noodle, Atomic Toaster and a Gremlin have in common? They are the names of some adorable cats up for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!

A Twitter user went viral after posting screenshots of the organization's website detailing some of the more interesting names given to these felines looking for forever homes.

Some honorable mentions include Hobgoblin 3, Bob Ross, Glycolysis 6 and Celestial Beast.

Austin Pets Alive! | Celestial Beast Reserved, Playful, Cute Meet Celestial Beast, a kitten whose celestial cuteness could win anyone's adoration! While his looks get a 10/10, Celestial Beast's social skills are still a work in progress. But with some continued socialization, C.B. will be showing off his super sweet personality soon...

While the post was going viral, people used this as an opportunity to promote adopting, not shopping, for animals.

Austin Pets Alive! encourages adoption, fostering or even just volunteering.

Does your pet have an interesting name? Email us at news@kvue.com!

