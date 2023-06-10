These senior dogs at Austin Pets Alive! are looking for loving homes

These sweet seniors are looking for homes where they can live out their golden years in peace.

AUSTIN, Texas — In honor of "The Golden Bachelor" airing Thursday nights this fall on KVUE, we're highlighting senior dogs at Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) who are also looking for a little love in their golden years.

We'll update this story as we feature new furry friends every Friday.

Beluga, a 9-year-old Carolina dog mix, has been at APA! for more than two years and is looking for a nice place to retire. APA! said he's looking for someone who just wants to share their space with him and let him sniff around, explore and chill out.

Beluga loves taking daily walks, and puzzle toys keep his mind busy. APA! said a calm, low-traffic home would be best for him.

Staff at APA! say 9.5-year-old Cleopatra is a sweet, people-loving pup who trusts very quickly when she gets pets. She came to APA! in March of 2022 with an injury that she is recovering well from.

APA! said Cleopatra does excellent on a leash and can hop around at home without her wheels. Because she can't use her back legs, she does need help to get going, but APA! said its team will help and coach you through the process.

Both Beluga and Cleopatra are currently staying at APA!'s Town Lake Animal Center, located at 1156 West Cesar Chavez. The center's hours are Monday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

