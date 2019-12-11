AUSTIN, Texas — Beth Adkins and Miles Pequeno were flying to Washington for vacation last week. Their dog, Mercy, was getting her walks in by a walker hired through the app, Wag!. When they landed, Adkins said she got a call from Wag!, saying her dog was loose.

Both Wag! and Adkins told KVUE Mercy got loose when the walker fell.

Pequeno posted on Austin Lost and Found Pets Facebook Page the day Mercy went missing, saying several friends and a police officer were canvassing the area.

Mercy's pattern, according to the owners, has been following Bull Creek behind the Canyon Spring Apartments just off Capital of Texas Highway.

They also say she sometimes travels through the culverts to the northbound side of 360, or taking the highway itself. This area is nearby Mercy's owner's home.

For the last few days, dozens of friends, families and volunteers have stepped in to help.

They put up signs along Capital of Texas Hwy to try and slow traffic in case Mercy is seen along the road.

“I wouldn’t have booked this service had I known they lost dogs before … because this is just my worst nightmare," said Adkins. "I just want her to get home.”

Below is a picture of what Mercy looks like:

A picture of Mercy.

Beth Adkins

“Of course we believe that this was an accident, and we do understand that some accidents happen. But it's unacceptable that Wag! has not trained its people well enough," said Pequeno. “I think it’s important that we focus on Wag!’s shortcomings.”

Adkins said she believes Mercy is in a feral state right now and if someone spots her, she gets frightened and runs away.

Traps have been set to try and catch Mercy. The video below captures Mercy on November 8.

On Sunday afternoon, a witness said Mercy was hit by a car, but survived and ran away.

Adkins said she's been frustrated with Wag!'s response, though she said they've been a little more cooperative lately.

“Before they were just making it seem like I was putting an inconvenience on them. But I don’t think I should be having to like force them to help."

Wag! sent KVUE the following statement:

Wag’s Trust and Safety team is in close contact with the pet parents and is actively working to help find Mercy who got loose when the walker fell.

Our team has alerted local law enforcement and animal control officials. We’ve also posted to — and are monitoring — lost dog platforms. And in coordination with Mercy’s parents, we’ve printed fliers and worked to get volunteers to help on the ground with the search. We have processed the pet parent reimbursement for the costs they've submitted. Additionally, the walker — who is an independent contractor — has been suspended from the platform.

Safety is a company-wide priority. Every walk on the platform is insured and backed by the full support of our 24/7 Trust and Safety team, which means in the rare case of an incident we work directly with the pet parent and the appropriate parties.

Every walker must pass a robust vetting process and a thorough background check before being allowed to join the Wag platform. Our screenings include an application and verification process, as well as a background check that includes a Social Security number trace, a facial recognition check against all official documents provided, a document check, a national criminal check, a county criminal check, a sex offender check, and a global watch list check. Every applicant must pass an online test covering dog safety, equipment, and handling knowledge before we allow them on the Wag! platform to care for your dog.

-Wag!'s VP of Trust and Safety and Corporate Affairs, Heather Rothenberg.

"Do not trust your dog to Wag!," said Pequeno.

The owners recommend making no noise, not talking or calling out for her and not playing music. If you see her, immediately and slowly get on the ground, take a photo and contact the team, because of concerns that she will run away.

More instructions on where to look can be found here. You can also sign up to volunteer to help search for Mercy.

