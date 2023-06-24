San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter aims to find homes for 60 dogs with Saturday adoption event

The shelter is hosting a name-your-price adoption event as it remains "extremely over capacity."

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is hosting a name-your-price adoption event on Saturday as it remains “extremely over capacity.”

The facility said it aims to get 60 dogs out of the shelter with the event.

It runs from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. There is a minimum adoption fee of $5.

All dogs and cat who have been at the shelter for 60 days or more will be available for a “test drive,” the shelter said, where you can take them on a three-day foster-to-adopt basis.

To view all adoptable dogs and cats, visit the shelter’s website.

The San Marcos shelter is one of several animal shelters in the Central Texas area dealing with critical capacity issues.

Earlier this month, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said it was at such a critical capacity, it had to write a euthanasia list.

"We've kind of gotten to a breaking point," said April Peiffer, community programs coordinator for the shelter, told KVUE.

That shelter has foster program where you can take an animal for a few weeks, a weekend, or even just one day if that’s all the time you have.

Meanwhile, the Austin Animal Center is also asking the community for help. It said while cat adoptions are up, people are not adopting medium and large-sized dogs nearly at the rate they used to.

With nowhere to place all the incoming dogs, Austin Animal Center is asking the community to foster a dog for at least a month to help with the strain.