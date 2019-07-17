SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio couple is growing desperate to find their two beloved golden retrievers after a pet sitter lost the dogs four weeks ago today.

Trisha Sauce said she has been looking for her two dogs, Acoria and Ripley, every day since they went missing. "At this point, nobody has seen them," she said. "So I'm not really sure what else to do."

Trisha and her husband used Rover.com to find a pet sitter while they were out of state on vacation.

"This is the first time that we've ever used a sitter outside the family and our best friends," Sauce said. "We were really nervous about it but Rover assured us that they would be safe."

She said the sitter had taken the dogs out for a walk at the sitter's apartment complex in the Camp Bullis area. Sauce said the dogs got spooked and took off near the intersection of Camp Bullis and Babcock.

The company Rover responded to the incident and in a statement to KENS5 said they were helping in the search efforts.

Sauce said she has posted on several social media pages, put out hundreds of fliers, her husband checks shelters daily, and they've even reached out to pet detectives.

"[The pet detective] didn't really work out because it seemed like a lot of money," Sauce said. "At the same time, we talked to one in San Diego and she said we're doing everything we could."

KENS 5 turned to a local expert to see if pet detectives are a resource for families looking for their lost pets. Jenne Mundy, a cat behaviorist, said there is not an industry standard; pet owners have to be cautious when looking for pet searches online.

"I've been doing it for more than 20 years, but there are some out there who have no experience and the sad part is, they could be taking advantage of people who are grieving," Mundy said. "Mostly, what people seem to forget that there's only one person that knows their pet and that's them."

Mundy said in this specific case, the owners are doing everything right.

"It's very different for cat owners, but dog owners need to go online, talk to their neighbors, bombard as many people as you possibly can because those dogs wont be homeless for long," Munday said. "They'll wind up with somebody."

Anyone with any information regarding Acoria and Ripley are asked to call the Sauce family at 210-608-0867. Sauce said there will be no questions asked. The family simply wants their pets back home.

