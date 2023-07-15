Expert advice on how to create a safe summer for dogs

All dogs regardless of breed, size and coat type benefit from grooming year-round.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas summers may be hot for us, but for our pets, the summer heat provides particular challenges.

Garrett Dewan, owner of a new petbar location in Cedar Park, has some recommendations dog owners should consider when handling bathing and grooming this summer.

All dogs regardless of breed, size and coat type benefit from grooming year-round. Grooming your dog in the summer helps your dog look and feel their best, he said. Summer grooming can help your dog to stay cool and prevent injuries.

Brushing is the easiest way to help keep your dog’s fur and skin in good condition. Even dogs with very short coats benefit from regular weekly brushing to remove dust, dirt and dead hairs.

"Especially in Austin, there's a lot of allergens in the air, and it's important to keep the debris off the dog help protect their skin. So, you know, brushing the dog regularly is the best way to remove the allergens from the air as well as bathing," said Dewan.

Prioritize brushing

Regular brushing for longer-coated dogs is helpful for removing sticks and other debris your dog might have picked up while playing outside. Brushing is also the best way to remove the undercoat that is being shed, which can help your dog to naturally stay cooler during the warm weather. While brushing, be sure to closely check your dog’s body for fleas and ticks, which in many parts of the country are very common during the summer months. Finding ticks and fleas early can help prevent skin irritation and illness.

Regular bathing

During the summer, don’t forget to make sure your dog is still getting regular baths. Baths can help keep your dog’s fur and skin clean and free from debris picked up while walking and playing outside. Baths can also help reduce the chance of irritation from environmental allergens and keep your dog from getting stinky after hiking and swimming. When bathing your dog in the summer, pay special attention to make sure that your dog is thoroughly dried when they get out of the tub because staying wet in warm and humid weather can lead to skin irritations and infections.

"When people are bathing dogs, it's important to keep the holes plugged as best as possible, and as you're drying out the dog, make sure the ears get dry. A lot of dogs end up staying wet inside the ear and it's a real irritation for them," said Dewan.

Nail trims

Dogs need regular nail trims year-round including during the summer months. It’s best for dogs to have neat and short nails. When dogs have longer nails, it can impact their orthopedic health and make it difficult for them to comfortably walk, run and play. Long nails can also get caught and ripped, which is painful and can cause injuries for dogs. Also, if your dog has a baby pool to enjoy in the summer, longer nails can pop or damage the pool.

Ear cleaning

Ear infections are unfortunately very common with dogs in the summer who spend a lot of time swimming and playing in the water. For dogs with droopy ears, the warm weather and summer humidity can cause an increase in bacteria build-up, which leads to ear infections. Regularly cleaning your dog's ears as part of your grooming routine during the summer months can help keep ears clean and prevent infections. Making a point to regularly check your dog's ears while cleaning will help you notice if they are dirty, red or seem irritated, at which point it’s important to schedule a veterinary appointment.

Think twice before shaving

Lastly, how you choose to groom or have your dog groomed is a very personal decision based on your preferences and your individual dog’s comfort. If you want to help your dog stay cool this summer, you might be thinking about shaving them, but that isn’t always the best idea.

"Some dogs have a double-coated fur like huskies and retrievers and border collies, and that fur actually helps protect them from getting sunburned. It can keep the cool air trapped in closer to the skin. So sometimes when you shave the dog, it actually makes them warmer. So the appropriate level of grooming depending on the dog is very important to consider," said Dewan.

The new petbar location in Cedar Park is set to open in a few weeks and is currently hiring.

