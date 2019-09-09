BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published in relation to a similar story in July.

The Bastrop County Animal Shelter is looking for help after it said a tiny puppy was stolen from its mother.

According to the shelter, the 2.5-pound puppy was still in a kennel with her mom and brother when she was stolen on Sunday. She and her brother are both still nursing puppies and need to be with their mother.

"The puppy was pending adoption and now a family with children are very sad to hear that their dog was stolen," said Ashley Hermans, animal services director for Bastrop County. "The family already had paid a deposit and had an approved adoption application on the little puppy who was not old enough to go home."

The puppy is a white terrier mix with a speckled nose. She has not yet been spayed.

Call the shelter at (512) 549-5176 if you have any information.

