Private plane hauls 15 rescue dogs and puppies to Austin Humane Society

The animals come from Del Rio, Texas, as a part of the AHS's "Home for the Holidays" mission.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thanks to one kind pilot and the Austin Humane Society (AHS), more than a dozen dogs now have a better chance at finding their forever homes.

Private pilot Jason Rhode traveled all the way to Del Rio, Texas, to pick up 15 dogs and puppies from Animal Advocacy & Rescue Coalition Del Rio (AARC) and the City of Del Rio Animal Control. The City of Del Rio has not reached no-kill status.

Rhode touched down at Saturn Aviation in Austin, where he was greeted by members of AHS. The pups were then transported to the AHS shelter to be medically evaluated.

Once cleared, AHS will work to connect the canines to new families just in time for the holidays.

The AHS said that although it regularly takes in animals from Del Rio via ground transport, Rhode's generosity allowed for more animals in a single, quicker transport.

Five of the pets will be coming from the City of Del Rio Animal Control. The remaining 10 animals are from AARC, a foster-based rescue that takes animals from the City’s shelter. This event frees up space for AARC, which will allow them to take in more animals ahead of the holidays.