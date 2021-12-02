Tips for keeping your pets safe during the cold weather

The best thing you can do for your pet is to bring them inside with you.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's not just cold for humans – it's also cold for our pets.

Here are some tips from Austin Pets Alive!:

The best thing you can do for your pet is to bring them inside with you. While some breeds of dogs are more tolerant of cold weather than others, no pet should be left outside for long periods of time when it is below freezing (32 degrees).

You know your pet best, so be vigilant about watching for signs of their cold tolerance and limit outdoor activities accordingly. After outdoor activity, check your pet's paws for any signs of cracking on the paw pads, redness between toes or bleeding. Wipe them down after each outing, too, to remove any salt, ice or chemicals.

If you have a dog with a short coat, you can keep them a bit more insulated on walks by putting a sweater or dog coat on them. Be sure the sweater and coat are completely dry for each outing, though, as damp or wet outerwear could actually make them chillier.

Make sure your companion animal has a warm place to sleep, off the floor and away from all drafts. This could be a dog or cat bed with a warm blanket or pillow – cozy!