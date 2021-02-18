How to get pet food during Austin's winter emergency

AUSTIN, Texas — While many are struggling with a loss of power and water amid freezing temperatures, our pets are in need too.
That’s why local suppliers are stepping in to help, offering pet food to those are in urgent need.
Here are some options (be sure to double check hours before heading out):
Barkin’ Creek
Although stores remain closed, Barkin’ Creek will have someone onsite at its Lamar location on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for pick up in store orders.
Customers are asked to place their orders online and select “pick up in store,” and it will be ready for their arrival between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
For more information visit the Barkin’ Creek website.
Healthy Pet
Healthy Pet's Arbor Trails location will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and all locations will be accepting emergency deliveries through healthypetaustin.com.
PrimePet Austin
PrimePet Austin was open Wednesday until 4 p.m. To check for updates on their hours, visit their Facebook page.
Tomlinson’s Feed
Tomlinson’s Feed will open certain locations on Thursday, Feb. 18, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Locations depend on which stores have power, which can change at a moment’s notice. The pet supply store will provide an update on locations on its Facebook page.
On Wednesday, the following locations were open:
- Allandale
- Belterra
- Cedar Park
- Circle C
- Leander
- New Braunfels
- South Lamar
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: