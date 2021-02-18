How to get pet food during Austin's winter emergency

Local suppliers are stepping up to help, offering pet food to those are in urgent need.

AUSTIN, Texas — While many are struggling with a loss of power and water amid freezing temperatures, our pets are in need too.

That’s why local suppliers are stepping in to help, offering pet food to those are in urgent need.

Here are some options (be sure to double check hours before heading out):

Barkin’ Creek

Although stores remain closed, Barkin’ Creek will have someone onsite at its Lamar location on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for pick up in store orders.

Customers are asked to place their orders online and select “pick up in store,” and it will be ready for their arrival between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information visit the Barkin’ Creek website.

Healthy Pet

Healthy Pet's Arbor Trails location will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and all locations will be accepting emergency deliveries through healthypetaustin.com.

Never thought we would see icicles on a Healthy Pet sign but here we are in the midst of a historic winter storm ❄️🥶



To better help our community in need of pet supplies and food, Arbor Trails location will open 10-5pm (2/18) and all locations will … https://t.co/IRbh8sUGfY pic.twitter.com/ZmvNInBeDZ — Healthy Pet (@HealthyPetTX) February 18, 2021

PrimePet Austin

PrimePet Austin was open Wednesday until 4 p.m. To check for updates on their hours, visit their Facebook page.

Tomlinson’s Feed

Tomlinson’s Feed will open certain locations on Thursday, Feb. 18, from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Locations depend on which stores have power, which can change at a moment’s notice. The pet supply store will provide an update on locations on its Facebook page.

On Wednesday, the following locations were open:

Allandale

Belterra

Cedar Park

Circle C

Leander

New Braunfels

South Lamar