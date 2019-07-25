HAYS COUNTY, Texas — As the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter remains overcrowded – along with plenty of other shelters in Central Texas – Sheriff Gary Cutler has kicked off a new program to help reunite lost pets with their families.

Now, when and where a pet has been impounded, a special sign will be placed there by animal control officers to let people in the area know that a dog or cat has been picked up. It will also state where the pet can be retrieved.

Hays County

Once posted, these new signs will remain in place for up to five days.

Additionally, animal control officers will be equipped with chip readers that can identify the owners of the animal if the pet has been microchipped.

Sheriff Cutler hopes the new program encourages pet owners to keep their pets in a safe and secure habitat that prevents them from hitting the streets.

Hays County

“It is my hope that we can reunite pets with their owners as soon as possible to help the animal shelter with their overcrowding issues as well as reducing the stress of families missing their pets,” he said.

If you're currently looking for a new pet, the sheriff asks you to check out the San Marcos Regional Shelter at 750 River Road. You can see who is currently up for adoption by clicking here.

