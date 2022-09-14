Adopt a free kitten on Saturday at Domain NORTHSIDE

"Caturday" will take place at 11700 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 162, across from Flower Child. There is parking available at the Blue Parking Lot.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) will be offering free adoptions for cats and kittens at the Domain NORTHSIDE on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Appropriately called the "Caturday Adoption Event," from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., APA! will be offering a variety of adoptable cats and kittens that are in need of a home. All adoption fees will be waived for anyone interested in taking a new furry friend home.

"Caturday" will take place at 11700 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 162, across from Flower Child. There is parking available at the Blue Parking Lot.

The kittens and cats are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered (depending on their gender), microchipped and fully vetted.

"Come as early as you can, there's a race to find the perfect kitty!" APA!'s website stated.