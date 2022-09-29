'Barktoberfest' to raise money to help Central Texas SPCA

It's going to be a barkingly good time!

Example video title will go here for this video

LEANDER, Texas — The Central Texas SPCA (CTSPCA) is giving volunteers something to bark about with a fundraiser and festival extravaganza to support the shelter!

"Barktoberfest," the CTSPCA's annual festival and running event, is ramping up to take place on Oct. 15. The 20-year annual event is back in-person this year and is offering a variety of ways to help raise money for homeless pets across the region.

The main focus of the event is the 5K run, which was added a few years ago and is taking place at Lakewood Park, the "crown jewel of Leander's parks." Participants have the option to either walk in the 3K alternative or to run in the 5K. Registration costs $25.

Registration and check-in for the run occurs at 7:30 a.m., and the run starts 30 minutes after that. Those that registered for the walk will check-in at 9 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m.

Besides the run and walk, the event will feature a variety of vendors selling different products for both animals and people, a silent auction and food. The silent auction and vendor booths open at 9 a.m., and winners of the auction will be called at 12:30 p.m.

Lastly, if you believe your pet is picture-perfect, you can submit them to the costume contest! The contest itself begins at 1 p.m., and prizes will be awarded immediately after the last contestant struts their stuff.

For more information on the event and how to donate to the CTSPCA, visit the organizaiton's website.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube