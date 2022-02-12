'Puppy Bowl XV' hosted by Austin Humane Society this Super Bowl weekend

The 15th annual Puppy Bowl will feature puppy races, Super Bowl predictions, vendors, a Kid Zone and more.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is footage from 2021's Puppy Bowl.

On Saturday, Austin Humane Society (AHS) will host its 15th annual Puppy Bowl at its shelter for Super Bowl weekend.

The shelter is located at 124 W. Anderson Lane.

The Puppy Bowl will feature puppy races, Super Bowl predictions, vendors, a Kid Zone and more. The event starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Eight puppies will take the field and several additional puppies at the event will be up for adoption, AHS said in a press release.

Following the Puppy Bowl event, the party will continue later that afternoon at 2 p.m. with with Puppy Bowl LIVE! at Yard Bar, located at 6700 Burnet Road. Guests can enter their pup (under 35 pounds) for one quarter of puppy play on the big field, with the play-by-play called by Mike Capps, announcer for the Round Rock Express.

AHS officials said Puppy Bowl portraits will also be available with Traverse Photography. To book your mini photo session, click here. To enter your dog for a quarter of play, click here.

Sponsors of the Puppy Bowl include: H-E-B, Tomlinson's, Petco Love, Pet Specialists of Austin, Heart of Texas Veterinary Specialty Center, JSX, Tito's Handmade Vodka and Vodka for Dog People.

