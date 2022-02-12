x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pets

'Puppy Bowl XV' hosted by Austin Humane Society this Super Bowl weekend

The 15th annual Puppy Bowl will feature puppy races, Super Bowl predictions, vendors, a Kid Zone and more.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is footage from 2021's Puppy Bowl.

On Saturday, Austin Humane Society (AHS) will host its 15th annual Puppy Bowl at its shelter for Super Bowl weekend.

The shelter is located at 124 W. Anderson Lane. 

The Puppy Bowl will feature puppy races, Super Bowl predictions, vendors, a Kid Zone and more. The event starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday. 

Eight puppies will take the field and several additional puppies at the event will be up for adoption, AHS said in a press release.

Related Articles

Following the Puppy Bowl event, the party will continue later that afternoon at 2 p.m. with with Puppy Bowl LIVE! at Yard Bar, located at 6700 Burnet Road. Guests can enter their pup (under 35 pounds) for one quarter of puppy play on the big field, with the play-by-play called by Mike Capps, announcer for the Round Rock Express.

Credit: Austin Humane Society
Courtesy: Austin Humane Society

AHS officials said Puppy Bowl portraits will also be available with Traverse Photography. To book your mini photo session, click here. To enter your dog for a quarter of play, click here

Sponsors of the Puppy Bowl include: H-E-B, Tomlinson's, Petco Love, Pet Specialists of Austin, Heart of Texas Veterinary Specialty Center, JSX, Tito's Handmade Vodka and Vodka for Dog People.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paul Livengood on social media: Facebook | Twitter

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING

Young Austin detectives solve mysteries

Nearly a century later, L.C. Anderson HS recognized for football state championships

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman guest bartends at The Domain in Austin

In Other News

Austin Pets Alive! offers tips for keeping pets safe amid freezing temperatures