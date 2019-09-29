AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of cute puppies – and humans – met in Downtown Austin Sunday with a purpose.

A non-profit group called PMADTX hosted the 10th annual "Puppy Mill Awareness Day" (PMAD) at Republic Square Park Sept. 29.

Vendors and merchants came together to raise money and advocate for rescuing animals instead of buying them from puppy mills.

"Puppy mills are inventories where adult dogs are bred and bred, the puppies are seen as inventory products, and they're living in poor conditions," said Courtney Leigh, founder of PMADTX. "Three, four, 500 dogs at a time. We actually have an example to show people what looks inside."

Puppy mills are commercial dog breeding facilities. According to Last Chance for Animals, the organization that started National Puppy Mill Awareness Day, more than 2 million puppies are bred in puppy mills every year.

Overcrowding at animal shelters is an ongoing issue at Austin-area shelters. Advocates ask that future pet owners look to shelters in order to alleviate overcrowding instead of going to breeders.

If you're interested in rescuing a pet, the organization has put together a list of animal rescues located across the state of Texas.

