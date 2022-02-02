Austin Pets Alive! offers tips for keeping pets safe amid freezing temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas — As Central Texas braces for freezing temperatures, Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is urging pet owners to take precautions to keep their animals safe.
"As temperatures are set to drop below freezing tonight, please share this post with everyone you know via social and Nextdoor so we can all work to keep animals safe during the cold and make sure our community is supported," the shelter shared on Twitter, along with a handful of tips.
- Keep pets indoors during extreme weather conditions. Outdoor time should be limited as much as it can be to prevent possible frostbite.
- Consider opening your garage slightly (and leaving a heating pad or heat lamp on) to let cats in from the cold.
- Provide shelter with insultation and heat (Heating pad or straw, not hay) or any outdoor pets/strays that can't be brought indoors.
The shelter also urges drivers to check engines before starting their vehicles. Cats often like to hide inside the hood of cars during cold weather.
For more tips on building cold weather shelters for stray animals, click here.
