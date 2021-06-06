Austin Pets Alive! waiving adoption fees through July 7

The event comes as the Fourth of July weekend nears, which APA! says can be stressful for sheltered animals.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is waiving adoption fees for all cats and dogs from July 1 through July 7, the shelter said in a press release.

Surgery deposits will still be required when applicable, according to APA! officials.

The event comes as the Fourth of July weekend nears, which APA! said can be stressful for sheltered animals. APA! said it hopes to get as many cats and dogs adopted as possible to clear the shelter’s kennels and get the animals into calm, quiet homes.

APA!’s shelter is operating on an appointment-only basis, so the shelter asks potential adopters to email adopt@austinpetsalive.org or view the pets currently waiting for a loving home on its website.

For those interested, APA! has also partnered with Austin FC to feature an adoptable pet as the "Mascot of the Match" at every home game this season. For more information about the Mascot of the Match partnership, visit APA!'s website.