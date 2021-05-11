Austin Pets Alive! waives adoption fees this weekend

Looking for a furry friend? Stop by the APA! Town Lake Animal Center or Tarrytown Dog Adoption Center.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees this weekend in an effort to help pets find their forever homes.

APA! said it has more than 1,000 animals in its care that are available for adoption, adding that the organization just took in its thousandth litter of kittens.

Adoption fees will be waived Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 at its Town Lake and Tarrytown locations from noon to 6 p.m.

Those interested in finding a new furry family member can walk into either location and meet cats, kittens, dogs and puppies available for adaptation. Pets up for adoption at each location can also be viewed online.

People who are not able to adopt a pet at this time can still help by donating to the nonprofit ahead of Giving Tuesday. The nonprofit said all gifts are doubled right now, up to $100,000, through Dec. 31.

Giving Tuesday is happening on Nov. 30 and as a worldwide day of giving back, according to the APA! website.

Another way those who are unable to adopt can help is by stopping at one of the nonprofit's thrift stores as APA! participates in Small Business Saturday through the weekend. Doors are open at their three locations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.