Austin Pets Alive! offers tips for keeping pets safe amid 100-degree temperatures

Dozens of dogs die of heatstroke every year, and they are 10 times more likely to die of heatstroke than people.

AUSTIN, Texas — As temperatures in Central Texas are expected to hit 100 degrees this weekend, Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is urging pet owners to take precautions to keep their animals safe.

APA! is asking all pet owners to remember these five life-saving rules:

Check the pavement before going on a walk. Place your hand on it for 10 full seconds. If it’s too hot for you, the pavement is too hot for them. Know the signs – lagging is the number one sign that your dog is too hot. Water, water, water! Let your dog go for a swim in cool water and make sure they are staying hydrated. Getting your pet wet is the best way to speed up the cooling process. Keep an eye on your dog’s tongue and eyes. Red eyes and a tongue hanging very far out of a dog’s mouth is an indication that they are overheating. When it’s this hot, limit outdoor activity to short walks in shaded areas or consider taking an evening stroll. Unless you have a car with “dog mode,” do NOT leave your pet in the car, even for a short period of time. On a 95-degree day, a car reaches 129 degrees in 30 minutes.

This weekend, temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s. Dozens of dogs die of heatstroke every year, and they are 10 times more likely to die of heatstroke than people. Swipe to learn more about protecting dogs from heat. If it’s too hot for you, it’s even hotter for them! pic.twitter.com/FI65Vzx8pl — Austin Pets Alive! (@austinpetsalive) May 6, 2022

Lastly, a loving reward for your pet just may be a cold treat of some sort. They'll thank you for it with plenty of kisses and love.