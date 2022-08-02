x
Austin Pets Alive! waiving all adoption fees during spring break event

The APA! headquarters will be open to the public from March 12 to March 20 from noon to 6 p.m. every day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is hosting a spring break adoption special for all shelter and foster pets starting this weekend.

During that adoption special "Spring Break: Pets Gone Wild," APA! will waive all adoptions fees on all pets, with the exception of surgery deposits. However, donations are appreciated, the organization said. 

The APA! headquarters on West Cesar Chavez will be open to the public from Saturday, March 12 to Sunday, March 20 from noon to 6 p.m. every day. Appointments are recommended on weekdays to avoid waiting, but walk-ins are welcome. 

Visit the APA! website to see which pets are available for adoption. 

