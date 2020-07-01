AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The attached video is about an Austin non-profit that creates unique doghouses.

On Friday, a dog at Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) gave birth to the shelter's first puppies born in the new year.

Bellatrix, the mother of the litter, gave birth to eight puppies in total over Friday night and early Saturday morning. Three of the puppies were girls and five were boys.

The names of the puppies are Babu, Wedge, Tico, Snap, Jyn, Galen, Baze and Cassian.

In case you're wondering why these puppies have such unconventional names, KVUE's Hana Adeni wrote a story on that.

APA! is an Austin-based animal shelter that works to create and design programs to save animals that are at high risk for euthanasia. To find out more about APA!, you can check out their website.

