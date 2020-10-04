AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on March 14, 2020.

Austin Pets Alive! was awarded a grant from the Rachael Ray Foundation to help with COVID-19 relief.

According to APA!, the grant will help keep the organization operating and saving animals.

“We are so grateful to Rachael Ray and The Rachael Ray Foundation for including us,” Maggie Lynch, APA!’s development director, said. “This grant helps to continue our lifesaving ability through this pandemic so that the pets of Central Texas aren’t forgotten about.”

APA! has been able to move the majority of its sheltered pets into foster homes to help reduce the stress on its limited staff and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Austin Pets Alive! opens space for sick cats

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Executive order regarding Texas businesses reopening could be coming next week, Gov. Greg Abbott says

LIST: Austin restaurants selling grocery items

Coronavirus layoffs in the Austin area: What to know if you lost your job